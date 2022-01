We're giving away a wonderful set of books from our friends at Kerr's Bookshop, Clonakilty worth almost €120!

There’s something for every member of the family with best-selling fiction and non-fiction, a great sports book and some chart-topping kids’ reading up for grabs.

Simply give the correct answer to the question below and fill out the form no later than 5pm on Wednesday next, January 19th, 2022.