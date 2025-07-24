THE SOUTHERN STAR IS IN STORES NOW: Shock at tragic death of Skibbereen teenager Dovydas; Clonakilty Samaritans: ‘We’re here for you 24/7'; Dream to nightmare: why did Cork collapse?

This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

IN NEWS

Shock at tragic death of Skibbereen teenager Dovydas

Industrial sprat fishing ban in 2026

West Cork in line for share of €803,000 boost for water infrastructure across the county

Maeve's progress - 12-year-old Castletown Kinneigh who suffered stroke now off ventilator in New York hospital

From Innishannon to Istanbul - Enda cycles across Europe to raise funds for Gaza

Unwanted texts - Man who put ex 'through hell' in court for breaching barring order

Leap in Bloom - Village covered in sea of sunflowers for charity event

Community service - Woman who found bank card on street in Bandon used it to buy groceries

IN LIFE

24/7 support - Clonakilty volunteer Dan O'Sullivan marks national Samaritans day

IN SPORT

As a dream turned into a nightmare, we ask why did Cork hurlers collapse? And what happens now?

Castlehaven footballers start their bid for the three-in-a-row this weekend – we chat to vice-captain Michael Hurley.

Nicola Tuthill won a silver medal in the hammer throw at the European Athletics U23 Championships.

Bandon’s Ciarán Roberts is loving rugby life in Portugal, as he gets ready for a third season.

Brian O’Driscoll tells us why his All-Ireland junior B road bowling win meant so much to him and his family.

