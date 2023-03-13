The road into Baltimore only fit for a ‘horse and cart’

‘A COW track’ is how the Skibbereen-based councillor, Joe Carroll, described the final stretch of roadway to Baltimore.

With the last two miles only fit for ‘horse and cart’, the former bus driver called on Cork County Council to immediately begin the process of acquiring land to widen the road.

‘This road is no longer fit for purpose,’ said Cllr Carroll. ‘It is becoming increasingly dangerous and is extremely hazardous for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. It’s only a matter of time before there is a serious accident on this stretch of road.’

According to the councillor, touring companies will not touch Baltimore because access to the village is too narrow and too dangerous. People who have visited, and stayed in local B&B’s, guesthouses and hotels, swear they will never return, he added.

‘There’s no footpath for them to walk home after a night out, and no room for a footpath. It’s a disgrace that the Council haven’t moved on this a long time ago,’ he said.

‘This is a very serious matter because it is stunting the growth of tourism in Baltimore, which, together with the islands, is one of the main tourism spots in West Cork.’

Cllr Karen Coakley (Ind) agreed that the road isn’t safe for anyone. ‘Motorists, cyclists and walkers are taking their lives in their hands,’ said Cllr Coakley, who urged the local authority to make the acquisition of land for road widening a priority.