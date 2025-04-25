The people behind cancer prevention

Introducing some of the faces helping deliver Ireland’s first dedicated and co-ordinated cancer prevention service.

Regional Executive Officer - South West Region

Name:

Dr Andy Philips.

Background:

I have been privileged to have been working in healthcare for the past 37 years. My clinical work has been as a consultant clinical scientist. My family are from Wales and I have had the opportunity to work in New Zealand, Australia, England, Scotland and Wales in executive leadership roles. Having worked in research and then leading clinical departments I moved over to leading large-scale transformations of health systems. I am deeply passionate about integrating health and social care to create relationship-centred, inclusive healthcare systems that prioritise patient and community well-being. My work has centred on delivering six outcomes; high quality services; achieving best value for money; maximising population health; giving staff a great experience of work; delivering equitable health outcomes; and minimising impact on climate.

What role does the South West region have in disease prevention?

As REO I have a responsibility for the health and wellbeing of the people in Cork and Kerry in addition to delivering services to people who are unwell. I am committed to delivering Sláintecare which means investing in disease prevention by supporting and implementing public health activities that include health promotion, smoking cessation, and vaccination programs. I know that the most effective investment is in connecting hospitals, primary care, community services to support people in our community with the knowledge and resources to manage their own health proactively. Really this is about giving people the power to manage their own health and living healthily to enjoy life to the full. Given that eighty percent of our health and wellbeing comes from social determinants such as housing, education, employment I am using the resources of the HSE to support these in partnership with other government organisations such as councils.

What tip could you give readers to help prevent illness?

Although I might prefer a little less rain, I’m delighted to live in such a beautiful part of the world. Whenever I can, I get out into the countryside, particularly the hills or on the water for physical activity. For myself, I know that adding 30 minutes of physical activity to my daily routine has significantly reduced my risk of heart disease and cancer by nearly one-third. I find that spending time with friends, family and pets reduces my worries and lets me enjoy life more.

What myth would you like to dispel about health?

I have read a lot of misinformation about vaccines. I always get myself and family vaccinated and encourage friends and work colleagues to get their shots too. I know that there have been many false claims made about harm from vaccines, which can make people nervous. But I know that vaccines save millions of lives each year and have nearly eradicated some of the most devastating diseases that once affected our communities. They also help prevent severe complications from infections, such as meningitis and cervical cancer. Rather than looking things up on the internet, I’d advise that if you have concerns about vaccinations you should discuss them with your healthcare professional who can provide accurate information and guidance.

Executive director – CUH Charity

Name:

Claire Concannon

Background:

I am the current executive director of CUH Charity. I joined CUH Charity in December 2020 as head of development and marketing and have over 13 years of experience in the charity sector, working with national organisations like Debra Ireland, Concern Worldwide, and Jigsaw. Before moving into the not-for-profit sector, I worked in incentive event management and the tourism industry.

How does your role help with disease prevention?

Advocacy initiatives and equipment purchased by CUH Charity play a crucial role in disease prevention by raising awareness, promoting healthy practices, and enabling early detection. Advocacy programs educate the public about preventative measures, encourage healthy behaviours, and support healthy lifestyle campaigns.

Additionally, the charity’s funding for advanced medical equipment enhances the capacity of healthcare providers to identify diseases early, leading to timely interventions that can prevent the progression of illnesses. Together, these efforts contribute to a healthier community and hopefully reduce the overall burden of disease.

How do charities help support people to stay healthy?

Charities are powered by communities, and communities are powered by people like you. It’s remarkable how quickly we come together to support others, yet often, we overlook the importance of caring for ourselves. But what if we could do both—support our health and our community at the same time?

Initiatives like local fun runs are a fantastic way to bring people together, promote a healthier lifestyle, and raise vital funds for CUH Charity. The ‘Climb for Aileen’, created by a devoted supporter in memory of his late wife, is another powerful example. This initiative not only encourages physical well-being but also fosters a strong sense of community and has raised substantial funds for CUH Charity’s genetic cancer services.

The wisdom of ‘putting on your own oxygen mask first’ is so relevant here. By taking care of your own health, you lead by example. Whether it’s taking on your first couch to 5k or joining a group hike, your actions inspire others to follow suit. Imagine the ripple effect—one person’s commitment to wellness can spark a community-wide movement, ensuring we are all in a better position to support each other.

Be the change our community needs. Start with yourself, and in doing so, you’ll strengthen the community around you. Together, we can continue to make a difference, one healthy step at a time, and help CUH Charity in its mission to save and change lives.