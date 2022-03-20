The fertiliser fear is real

ON top of the news this week that local co-ops have had to stop taking fertiliser orders, we hear of massive hikes in the price of domestic gas and electricity. Farmers have had a tough few years already, with the dual issues of Brexit and climate change causing enough headaches.

But this year they also had to cope with rising fertiliser prices and now an actual shortage. On top of this comes energy price hikes – Bord Gáis will increase gas prices by 39% and electricity by 27%. The company is blaming high demand for gas globally, reduced supplies, low storage volumes, ‘geopolitical’ issues (the war in Ukraine), and ‘late winter conditions’.

Just when we got through two horrendous years due to Covid, it looks like we could now be facing an even worse ‘annus horribilis’ in the latter half of 2022 with food shortages and significant price inflation coming down the tracks.