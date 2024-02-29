The chips are up for a Rosscarbery takeaway business

A WEST Cork takeaway has won not one, but two accolades, at the recent Irish Takeaway.

Rosscarbery Traditional Fish and Chips, at Owenahincha Cross, won a gold award and the Fish & Chips of the Year title, as well as a silver award for sustainability, by reducing waste and cutting their carbon footprint.

All their burger and fish boxes are compostable as are their plates, if customers choose the eat-in option. They also provide wooden

cutlery.

Owned by Roy Hawkins, the business has 12 staff and has been in operation for five years.

Meanwhile, The Curly Stu Pizza truck, which is run by Stuart Bowes who lives in Coppeen but is originally from Scotland, was highly commended in the Pizza of the Year category.

The awards were held in Tullamore, Co Offaly.