The 25th annual Christmas dip was a huge success

THE smell of coffee and hot drinks embellished the picturesque surrounds of Inchydoney Beach and blended with the chatter of over 100 swimmers, paddlers and volunteers from the Doheny Town of Dunmanway as young and old, resident and returning sons and daughters, mixed in a seasonal get together that this year celebrated 25 years in existence.

With its origins in 1999, the Dunmanway Christmas Day Swim has always acted as a fundraiser for the Dunmanway Day Ward at Cork University Hospital.

The huge turnout of Dohenys from near and from far that braved the near Baltic conditions have kept the tradition going, some to support the fundraiser, others to remember people no longer with us, but most attended for the craic and the banter on Christmas morning.

The swim was complimented by the annual table quiz held at The Southern Bar on Friday, January 3rd which also saw a fine turnout on the night.

The Dunmanway Christmas Day Swim committee expressed thanks to all those who took part in the swim, along with the many volunteers who helped out, the local business community who provided sponsorship and facilities ensuring the continued success of the lovely event.

The committee requests that all sponsorship cards be returned by Friday January 31st.