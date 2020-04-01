Testing centre is back in action; Landowners urged to stop burning scrublands; Airbnb may be used for victims of domestic abuse; Orla Cronin's delicious curry recipe The life and times of Danno O'Mahony; Fintan McCarthy on Olympic postponement; Emma Connolly's diary of a demented home worker

IN NEWS
Testing centre is back in action
Landowners urged to stop burning scrublands
Covid-19 is no barrier to Denis and Ann’s love
Airbnb may be used for victims of domestic abuse
Air Ambulance grounding will put lives at risk
Healthcare workers’ relief to touch down on Irish soil
IN SPORT
News
Mar, 2020
Schull broadband firm criticises Dept over lack of ‘essential provider’ clarity
Read more
Niamh Cotter battling back from injury
Orla Cronin's delicious curry recipe
Fintan McCarthy on Olympic postponement
The life and times of Danno O'Mahony
IN LIFE & COMMUNITY
Emma Connolly's diary of a demented home worker
Alice Taylor' tonic for these troubled times
If you can’t make it to the shops this week to pick up a copy of The Southern Star, you can avail of a digital or postal subscription by clicking here.
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.