Testing centre is back in action; Landowners urged to stop burning scrublands; Airbnb may be used for victims of domestic abuse; Orla Cronin's delicious curry recipe The life and times of Danno O'Mahony; Fintan McCarthy on Olympic postponement; Emma Connolly's diary of a demented home worker

IN NEWS

Testing centre is back in action

Landowners urged to stop burning scrublands

Covid-19 is no barrier to Denis and Ann’s love

Airbnb may be used for victims of domestic abuse

Air Ambulance grounding will put lives at risk

Healthcare workers’ relief to touch down on Irish soil

IN SPORT

Niamh Cotter battling back from injury Orla Cronin's delicious curry recipe Fintan McCarthy on Olympic postponement

The life and times of Danno O'Mahony

Whelan still owes Mike Doolan €20!

IN LIFE & COMMUNITY

Emma Connolly's diary of a demented home worker

Alice Taylor' tonic for these troubled times

If you can’t make it to the shops this week to pick up a copy of The Southern Star, you can avail of a digital or postal subscription by clicking here.