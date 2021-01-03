News

Terry’s trolley dash helps to raise funds for mental health

January 3rd, 2021 7:10 AM

By Southern Star Team

At Lidl’s 6th and most successful annual Trolley Dash, which raised €310,000 for Jigsaw this year, was Lidl Skibbereen customer Terry Minihan, who managed to grab €155 worth of goodies making for a Merry Lidl Christmas. (Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision)

Share this article

FOR Skibbereen woman, Terry Minihane, Christmas came early this year when she won the 6th and most successful annual Lidl Trolley Dash competition.

Terry managed to grab €155 worth of Christmas shopping at the Lidl Skibbereen store, with little more than a week left until Christmas.

The Lidl Trolley Dash is an annual fundraising initiative where Lidl customers can purchase a €1 ticket in Lidl stores for a limited period to be in with a chance of winning a dash around their local Lidl. Each winner has two minutes to grab as much as they can

Terry was one of 167 Lidl shoppers across the country, who won the opportunity to dash around their local store in a Supermarket Sweep style competition. Each winner had two minutes to fill their trolley with as many products as possible from festive flavoured soups to mince pies to turkeys.  With fundraisers compromised this year due to the pandemic, the funds raised from initiatives like this are paramount to charities. The €1 Trolley Dash tickets were sold in Lidl stores across the country from November 16th  to 29th  with all proceeds being donated to Jigsaw, Lidl’s charity partner. In Co Cork alone, more than €78,000 was raised for the charity with a total of €310,000 being raised nationwide.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.