Tell me about . . . Your hopes and dreams for Electric Picnic 2020?

Bandon’s Lyra will take to the stage for the long-awaited return of Electric Picnic this September and she can’t wait!

Have you been to Electric Picnic before?

Yes. I’m lucky enough to have performed at Electric Picnic before. It was amazing and this year I’m ready to come back bigger and better.

I see EP as the Glastonbury of Ireland so it’s an honour to be added to the line-up.

What are you looking forward to most?

The buzz of the crowd. It’s been way to long and my voice does not suit Zoom concerts. It’s way too loud! I love having that connection with an audience and bringing my songs to life in the moment. There is no better feeling.

Who are you looking forward to hearing?

As many artists as I can to be honest so I can soak in as many different genres as I can.

But on my list would be London Grammar, Griff, Glass animals, Denise Chaila to name a few.

