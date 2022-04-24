Tell me about… your holiday plans for summer 2022

Who needs exotic destinations when you can have Ballydehob, say Gavin and Michelle Moore of Monk’s Lane restaurant in Timoleague

Have you made any holiday plans yet?

No plans for this year. We usually take a break in January and were about to book a last minute flight when the small matter of not having a passport for a two-year-old came up! So we just enjoyed the delights of Timoleague this January. A night with the grandparents in Ballydehob or Cork seems exotic right now!

Will you go abroad this year?

Does Kerry count? Don’t think so, as we have plenty on our doorstep so we’ll hopefully get a few nights away west along somewhere over the summer.

Anywhere in West Cork, Kenmare/Sneem and West Clare are our favourite short getaways. We often find a few nights away in West Cork or Kerry more enjoyable and relaxing than a week away abroad.

What is your fantasy holiday?

Exploring South America for a couple of months would be a dream, but even a couple of weeks in Mexico would be heaven. We’ve been to the Pacific coast a couple of times and the food, people, fun, weather, scenery, culture, experience, mezcal, margaritas ... it’s just magic!