Tell me about . . .what it’s like to be mayor of Clonakilty

Clon is the only town in Ireland with its own mayor and Paddy McCarthy, who has the title for the year ahead, says it’s a great honour

Tell us a bit about yourself?

I’m a blow-in! I’m originally from Cork city but I have liked in Clonakilty for the past 40 years or so. My wife Noreen passed away some years back and I’ve five children, 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren all of whom I’m very proud of. I was in the army for 25 years and worked in various jobs after that. I’m aged 81 now and have been retired for the past 15 years.

How does it feel to be mayor of Clonakilty?

Absolutely fantastic! I’m so proud and honoured and I’m going to do everything I can to make the town’s people proud of me in this role. We don’t have any statutory powers but I’m going to help people in any way I can for the next year, I’ll welcome people to the town and do anything I can to enhance its reputation as a great place to live in and to visit.

What’s your favourite thing about Clonakilty?

Without a doubt its people and their welcoming and friendly way. It has to be the friendliest town in the country! Before Covid there was a festival or some street event on every other week thanks to our great community spirit and I’m very much looking forward to seeing all of them taking place again.