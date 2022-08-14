Tell me about . . . the workings of a Tidy Towns Group

Bantry Tidy Towns volunteers have the town looking great this summer

Tell us about some of your recent projects?

We are currently working on updating the plaza area in the Square, 18 metal tree bases and surrounds and 75 bollards have been re-painted. Timber seats and benches were power washed, sanded and painted too. Bord Iascaigh Mhara donated four Wild Atlantic Way picnic tables, featuring the WAW route map. These have been positioned in three scenic locations in town. We installed a ‘unique to Bantry’ image on the Glengarriff Rd entrance to the town. We worked with a number of others organisation to arrange a 14ft x 8ft colourful billboard sign using an image of The Bantry Long Boat, Unité, as a ‘welcome to Bantry’ sign. We also worked with Transition Year students from Colaiste Pobail Beanntrai to carry out a complete make-over of Rock Villas area near Bantry hospital.

What’s the best thing about being part of the group?

The sense of belonging and pride of place that is achieved by being part of the group creates a wonderful welcoming atmosphere for both residents and visitors alike. Joining the group is also an excellent way of getting to know a wider group of people. Everybody is made to feel very welcome.

If people want to help out, what can they do?

Everyone can make a contribution – whether it’s to pick up litter, pick some weeds or brush up cigarette butts, paint your fence or wall, trim the verges or clear the footpaths and love where you live. Every little helps!