Tell me about. . . .The magic that is Culture Night

Grainne O’Connor has a superb line-up of events planned for West Cork on Friday, September 23rd

How did you get involved in Culture Night?

As a volunteer I have been involved for many years in my home town of Fermoy coordinating individual events and the town’s overall programme. As the county programme grew Cork County Council saw the need for a coordinator so through my business, Crayon Creative, I was awarded the tendered contract in 2021 and again for 2022. I have great creative and project management skills coupled with a passion for community-based activities. It’s a big project. Hard work, long hours and lots of hats to wear but the bonus is the connection with such an incredible pool of creative, dedicated people both professionals and an army of amazing volunteers.

Describe the ‘magic’ of the one-night-only event?

For months beforehand, behind the scenes 100’s of people unleash their creativity and work in fantastic ways to compile a programme of events for a one night, cross country event. As the day turns to evening time, lights are turned on in venues, instruments are unpacked, voices warmed up and doors are opened. Streets become filled with people all out and about to experience the incredible diversity and range of talent that make up the fabric of our culture. It is a night made up of magical moments where people have the opportunity to share parts of their lives, creativity and passions, where audiences can spend time ‘toe dipping’ into new experiences or simply just soak up the vibrancy and energy in their town or village.

What are you most looking to?

With nearly 60 free events taking place across the hub towns of Baile Mhúirne, Bandon, Bantry, Clonakilty, Macroom and Skibbereen, you would need to clone yourself to see them all. A carefully planned route through Baile Mhúirne and you will visit historic, artistic and musical events in the library, the church and in Ionad Culturtha. In Bandon the ‘WeCan workshop’ with Creative Bandon is sure to be popular while in Bantry the international diversity of events and their musical programme will be entertaining. Clonakilty’s makers trail will ensure you get your daily steps in as you combine that with a visit to the the Mad Hatters Tea party at the Bike Circus. Salsa dancing is one of the activities programmed in Chapel Hill School of Arts, and basket making and a drumming circle are on the agenda in Cork FET College in Macroom. Skibbereen will be alive with ‘unexpected culture in unusual places’, open door at Uilinn West Cork Arts Centre and a candlelit concert in Abbeystrewry Church. Pick your location and plan your evening! See culturenightcorkcounty.ie