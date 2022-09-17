News

Tell me about . . .the logistics of driving an EV?

September 17th, 2022 10:10 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

Anne O’Leary, Vodafone ceo, is really ‘charged up’ about her Tesla and doing her bit for the planet

What was your first car?

My first car was a red, little Ford Fiesta. I think it was about 10 years old and I got a loan from the bank and paid it off every month, and I was delighted with it.

What do you drive now?

I’m now driving the Tesla 3, or the ‘baby Tesla’ as I like to call it. I got it about a year-and-a-half ago, and I really love it. It was time for me to change and upgrade my car.

Why did you go electric and how has it been?

I was thinking about sustainability and the planet, and my responsibility as a leader. I’m lucky because there’s a charger in work, I can charge at home, and I often would overnight. Driving from Dublin to Cork has been nice. You would get there on a full charge, but I like to take a break for 20 minutes along the way to charge and have a cup of tea.

