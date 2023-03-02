Tell me about... Making the move to work in West Cork

Greek native Alexi Argyris is the new manager at Liss Ard Estate, on the outskirts of Skibbereen, and is looking forward to putting his stamp on the unique property.

Welcome to West Cork! What motivated you to take on this role?

Having taken the time to meet the new owners of Liss Ard Estate, I immediately felt a connection and interest in their vision and direction of where to take the property. Additionally the fantastic history that Liss Ard Estate has, is something that most hoteliers would want to contribute to. Having travelled for over 23 years as a hotelier, and now with a young family, we felt it was time to settle down, and what better place than West Cork. The humble, kind and welcoming Irish hospitality has been simply amazing.

What will you bring to Liss Ard Estate?

My primary duties are to look after the internal client, the staff. It is then the staff who will look after the external client, the guests. I will ensure that that the team has the tools to do their duties, that we have a happy and proud working ethos and environment, and share the beauty of Liss Ard Estate with the guests.

What’s your favourite hotel in the world?

I have been blessed and fortunate to have stayed in many hotels in the world, but Hotel de Crillon, a Rosewood Hotel in Paris, stands out. Having been part of the pre-opening and opening of the hotel, was such a blessing. The attention to detail in every aspect was simply flawless.