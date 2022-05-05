Tell me about . . . how much you use streaming services

With Netflix saying it’s going to cut back on subscription-sharing, we asked Cork Airport communications manager Barry Holland how he consumes streaming services

Do you use streaming services like Netflix, Amazon etc and if so, which ones?

I have a Netflix subscription. Between myself and my two brothers, we have divided our subscriptions out between us – I have the Netflix subscription, one brother has Amazon and another has Disney +. So no one person gets landed with all the cost! All the accounts are hooked up to the one smart TV, so it’s quite handy.

Do you watch much terrestrial TV and if so, what channels/shows are top of your list?

I don’t tend to watch a lot of terrestrial TV. I’m more of a radio man really! You’ll find me tuned into a wide variety of stations – local radio here in Cork, RTÉ Radio 1 and BBC Radio. On the odd occasion that I do watch terrestrial TV, it would be either RTÉ 1, TG4, or the BBC. However, I will give RTÉ due credit for giving us the gift of Reeling in the Years! Given the job that I am in, I invariably tune into news and current affairs. Sports coverage on TG4 is brilliant, for a station of its size and budget.

Do you think streaming services are good value for money currently?

Yes, I do. If one was a frequent user, the range of content on some of the main streaming services is second to none and is certainly good value for money. If you compare the annual cost of Netflix (€8.99/month x 12) against the cost of a TV licence, and take into consideration the fresh, interesting content that is available on streaming services, I do regard it as value for money.