Tell me about . . . Getting kids ready to go back to school

Paul Levis of Levis & Sweetnam in Skibbereen loves helping West Cork families prepare for September

Is this your busiest time of year?

August is our busiest month without a doubt but we love it! Some parents and guardians do like to get the uniforms and gear sorted as soon as the school holidays start, and put them away, but most will wait until August – and after the summer growth spurt!

What do you like most about the business?

There’s something special about seeing local kids coming in to get kitted out for their first school uniform, as well as the older children coming back for larger sizes. Back to school is a great family occasion.

I also love the tradition that lots of holiday makers in the area come to us year after year for their school bags and footwear. It’s great to see the familiar faces at the end of every summer.

How long have you been in business?

Levis & Sweetnam was set up in the late 1940s by my grandfather Cecil Levis and his brother-in-law Sam who is still alive at the age of 96. It’s now run by my father Jim, and his cousin David Sweetnam, and I came on board in 2005. The fact that we’re a family business is an important part of our identity and we work hard to ensure the business will be here for future generations.