Tell me about . . . Any upcoming holiday plans for summer 2022

Mexico City will be hard to beat, says Joe O’Leary of Levis’ Ballydehob, but he’d love a chance to get back to Lisbon

Have you booked a holiday yet this year?

Nothing. It’s hard to get the head around leaving the country. Not sure if we would come back to a pub still standing. Would the government outlaw them altogether?

Lisbon was our last holiday abroad BC (Before Covid), and we would happily jump at an opportunity to go back. A really family friendly city, great food (lots of fish), and lovely people. Perhaps after the Ballydehob Jazz Festival on the May Bank Holiday Weekend we might head for the Lisbon hills – or Kerry!

What’s your ideal break away?

Time with the family. Time with friends. Near the sea. Good food. Good wine. Getting to know a new place with the company of someone local. A bit of history and lots of craic and music. Pretty much a West Cork, but with sunnier weather.

What’s your favourite holiday memory?

Mexico in 2016. We were completely blown away by Mexico City. The food, the people, the culture and art was all incredible – and the margaritas. We are very dedicated to finding out how to make the best margaritas!

After exploring Mexico City we went on to join Jim and Marie Kennedy’s (Atlantic Sea Kayaking) annual tour of the Baja Peninsula in the north west of the country, to kayak and camp in the area around the Sea of Cortez which is where thousands of grey whales migrate each year to give birth.

We got to see these amazing creatures up close in the wild, all facilitated through responsible and protected whale watching and guided by Jim and Marie who have over 20 years experience exploring the area.

Absolutely the trip of a lifetime.