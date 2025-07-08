Teen’s tragic death referred on to medicines watchdog

THE case of a schoolgirl who died tragically after taking a drug prescribed for acne is to be referred to the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA).

Coroner Frank O’Connell said while there was no hard evidence linking the death of Anne Enright (16) to a course of Roaccutane she had taken, the court would refer the case on.

Speaking at the inquest into the death of Anne, from Kilbrittain, on September 17th, 2024, the coroner said: ‘It would be remiss of this court not to refer the case to the HPRA as there are known and recognisable risks associated with this medication.

‘The regulatory bodies need to know about this.’

Mr O’Connell offered his deepest sympathies to Anne’s parents Ed and Triona Enright.

Insp Kay O’Donoghue read out Triona’s statement in court outlining how Anne had gone to school on what seemed a normal day on September 16th 2024.

The statement continued: ‘Later that night Anne had mentioned how tired she was and I told her to get to sleep as she had to be up early the following morning to get a spin to school.’

She said she woke the following morning at 6.40am and twice called for Anne to get up but there was no response from her room upstairs.

‘Her bed hadn’t been made and I suddenly got a really bad feeling. There was no sign of her anywhere and I kept ringing her phone and sending her WhatsApp messages. I was beginning to panic now.’

The inquest heard that Anne was later found in a shed by her sisters and emergency services were immediately called as was her dad Ed.

‘There was no warning that she felt distressed or suicidal. Her friends were equally shocked. Her only problem in life was her acne which was on her face and all over her back.’

Triona said Anne began taking Roaccutane on March 15th 2024 having got a referral to consultant dermatologist in Dublin.

‘She never indicted her mood was low and she was actually happy it was resulting in her skin getting clearer. I told her of the risks listed on the drug literature and told her that if she ever felt depressed to let me know.’

Speaking outside Bandon Courthouse Anne’s grieving father Ed said: ‘She had just started fifth year. She was bubbly and energetic and was future planning her whole life. She had completed the driver theory test, she got her room painted and was already looking towards college and becoming a dietician.’

Triona, who works as a pharmacist, added: ‘Anne was a model patient. She took it [Roaccutane] correctly and never missed a dose and it really did clear up her acne. She was so young and I just don’t think she had the maturity to cope with the feelings that came her way.’

They admitted that it’s been an emotional year for the whole family including Anne’s sisters and attending the inquest was a huge step for them as they get ready to mark her first anniversary this September.

Karsten Brandt, a spokesman for Roaccutane manufacturer Cheplapharm, said: ‘We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of this young woman and extend our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones. The safety of our patients is our top priority.

‘We continue to work closely with regulatory authorities worldwide to monitor and evaluate all safety data related to our product.’