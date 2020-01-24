Teenage boy detained at Oberstown on Cork murder charge

A 17-year old appeared before Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court tonight (Friday, January 24th) charged with the murder of the 20-year old CIT student, Cameron Blair.

It was shortly after 9pm that the teenager – who cannot be named for legal reasons – appeared before the court.

Det Gda Rory O’Connell gave evidence of the accused’s arrest; the administration of a caution at Togher Garda Station; and the proffering of the murder charge against him.

It was at 9pm on Thursday, January 16th that Cameron Blair, who is from Ballinascarthy, was found with a stab wound to his neck outside a student house party at Bandon Road in Cork.

Paramedics brought the CIT student the short distance to Cork University Hospital, where surgeons sought to stabilise his condition, but Cameron Blair succumbed to his injures and died shortly after.

The funeral service for the award-winning rugby player and athlete is to take place at St Peter’s Church in Bandon on Sunday, January 26th next.

At the court on Friday night, Judge Kelleher granted the accused free legal aid, but said any application for bail must be made through the High Court.

The accused is to be brought before the children’s court in Cork on Friday, January 31st next. In the meantime, he has been remanded to the Oberstown Detention Campus.