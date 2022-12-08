Teen Talks teach resilience and positive mental health to pupils

DEVELOPING resilience, growing awareness and the importance of positive mental health was the theme of this year’s Teen Talk event organised and coordinated by Cork County Council and funded by Healthy Ireland through the Local Community Development Committees.

This hugely successful event, now in its fifth year, created specifically for transition year students, took place in the Radisson Hotel in Little Island, with an audience of 450 students in person with another 33 schools tuning into the, resulting in a total audience of 3,500 plus students, may from West Cork.

The Teen Talk event discussed resilience, creating a positive mindset, addiction and other mental health topics with speakers including Anna Geary, Stephen McDonnell, Donna Kennedy, Sheila Naughton, Daragh Fleming and Pat Slattery.

‘Through our annual Teen Talk events we look to engage with teenagers to respect the challenges they face, particularly in these difficult times,’ said county mayor Danny Collins.

‘Learning about different experiences and different perspectives can be hugely reassuring. It’s always great to hear the positive feedback on how students benefit from the event and how they might leave with a renewed since of optimism and motivation to make the best of their everyday.’

Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey added that it is important to support our teenagers, particularly in challenging times. ‘The Teen Talk initiative is an excellent example of the role of Cork County Council in supporting our community. Through the work of the Council, Healthy Ireland and the LCDC, we can deliver an important message to teenagers, their teachers and their families on how to deal with the challenges of daily life.’

The initiative is part of the Healthy Ireland Initiative by Cork County Council’s three local community development committees (LCDCs). LCDCs comprise public and private partners who promote and support economic, local and community development through greater integration in the planning and delivery of local and community development services and interventions.