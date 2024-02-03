Teen caught with cannabis told to work with charity

A 19-YEAR-old Clonakilty man who threw away a bud of cannabis when approached by gardaí had only received an adult caution for a similar drugs offence a month previously, a court heard last week.

Jamie Banville of 16 Parkview, Clonakilty pleaded guilty at Clonakilty District Court to the possession of cannabis and to the obstruction of a garda search.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told Judge John King that at 11pm on May 18th last, Gda Shane Gray was on mobile patrol at Emmet Square when he saw a number of males walking there.

‘They were acting suspiciously and there was a smell of cannabis coming from them. Gda Gray observed the defendant throwing something on the ground. He could also smell alcohol from him and he advised him to leave the area, which he did,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

‘Gda Gray ended up finding a bud of suspected cannabis on the ground, which was valued at €20.’

Sgt Mulcahy said Mr Banville has no previous convictions but received the benefit of an adult caution on April 21st last for a similar offence. Judge King noted that he had received a caution a month beforehand and said the accused had ‘used up his goodwill’.

Defence solicitor Conrad Murphy, said his client, who lives with his parents, works locally in a factory, but intends to pursue a career in barbering.

‘He’s a young man with his whole life ahead of him and I’m asking the court for leniency. He has now learnt his lesson,’ said Mr Murphy.

Judge King asked if he sent the accused to his GP would an urinalysis test come back negative for drugs. Mr Murphy said it would.

The judge directed one random urinalysis test to be carried out at the accused’s own expense. He also directed the involvement of the probation services.

‘It would be no harm for him to do a drugs awareness course and maybe a local charity could do with help too. Let him organise 20 hours of voluntary community service and bring me the cert from the charity confirming this was completed,’ said Judge King.

‘If he complies with all my directions I will make an order to strike out with his consent to mention again if he is caught with drugs again.’

He said he would adjourn for six months to July 16th so the probation services can pick a date for the random urinalysis.