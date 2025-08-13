Team work to progress delayed Crossbarry sewerage scheme

BOTH Cork County Council and Uisce Éireann have agreed on a new joint approach to progress the long delayed Crossbarry Sewerage Scheme which for years has stifled the village of any further development.

Cork County Council secured €3.3m for the upgrade but there was a shortfall in funding of €1.1m for the project leaving it in limbo for several years.

Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan confirmed that both bodies have met and are preparing a memorandum of understanding that will set out clear timelines for delivery.

‘This will set a clear pathway for locals who have endured this defective temporary plant for many years,’ said Deputy Moynihan.

‘Uisce Éireann and Cork County Council are now coming together and agreeing on the balance of the funding needed to get this scheme off the ground.’

Deputy Moynihan said that for over a decade the ‘malfunctioning’ waste water treatment plant at Cluain na Croise in Crossbarry has caused major problems for residents.

‘It has caused blocked sewers and foul odours… repeated overflows that the council has had to constantly clean up. It’s been deeply unfair on locals, and it’s time to get this resolved.’

He added: ‘Residents have lived with uncertainty for far too long. They want to see a clear pathway to getting this issue sorted so they can move on with their lives. Once completed, the new sewerage system will serve the town and surrounding communities, drastically improving water quality and eliminating the ongoing issues with blockages and odours.’

Crossbarry had been included as far back as 2016 in a pilot scheme to resolve defective developer-led infrastructure.

However, it was the only village in the original pilot that did not progress to construction at the time.

Deputy Moynihan concluded: ‘This is a long-overdue step forward for the people of Crossbarry, and I will continue to push both Uisce Éireann and Cork County Council to get this vital project over the line without any further delays.’