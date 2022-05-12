TD’s praise for local domestic violence project

A LOCAL TD has said that domestic violence projects like the West Cork Women Against Violence (WCWAV) must be property supported by the government.

Social Democrat Holly Cairns was commenting on the project’s recent county mayor’s award, after their nomination by her party colleague Cllr Ross O’Connell.

‘It is a wonderful acknowledgement of their incredible work’, she said. ‘It is an incredible organisation that responds to the realities of domestic and gender-based violence in West Cork. From their helpline and counselling, to court accompaniment and outreach clinics, they provide vital assistance to women and children in many communities,’ the deputy added.

Cllr O’Connell said he was delighted to ‘nominate such a worthy organisation.’ ‘They work with some of the most vulnerable groups in West Cork who are experiencing violent and abusive situations. Crucially, they provide a service that caters to the needs of women and children in asupportive, and responsible manner.’

‘While their role is incredibly important all of the time, it was especially timely to mark their work this year given the killing of Aisling Murphy in January,’ said Deputy Cairns. ‘Also, the pandemic saw a significant increase in the number of calls to their helpline. If we are serious about tackling gender-based violence, organisations such as WCWAV need to be properly supported by the government.’