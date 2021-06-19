Taoiseach visits Beara to meet fishing industry representatives

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin is en route to Castletownbere to meet fishing industry representatives from Beara and Union Hall to discuss the challenges facing their industry.

Accompanying him is Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan, who invited the Taoiseach to meet with the managing director of the Castletownbere Fishermen's Co-operative John Nolan, as well as CEO of the Irish South and West Fish Producer's Organisation Ltd Patrick Murphy, and other representatives.

There are three very important issues on the agenda for the 3pm meeting in Beara today (Sunday June 19th), according to Deputy O'Sullivan.

'The first is the issue of burden sharing and the fact that the Irish fishing is not getting its fair share of the EU fishing quota - a situation that has been made worse by Brexit.

'The second issue is the removal of the control plan, which is forcing the sector to weigh their fish on the pier instead of in a factory,' he added.

In-factory weighing was traceable, accurate and transparent, he added, but weighing fish outside on the pier is having a huge impact on fish quality.

The Taoiseach will meet with members of the inshore fishing sector, the NIFA, who want to outline to him the third issue on today's agenda - the enormous impact Covid-19 has had on the inshore sector and the price of fish such as ground crab, and the 'huge' losses to this sector.

The Fianna Fáil TD told The Southern Star that fishing industry representatives will be proposing support in the form of a continuity grant scheme, and he agreed this would be 'very important for the sector.'

A fleet of 70 boats recently sailed to Cork harbour to highlight the importance of and struggle being faced by the Irish fishing industry. Next week, the fleet will be heading to Dublin city to continue their demonstration and demand for fairness.