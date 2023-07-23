Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visits Bandon

SENATOR Tim Lombard was delighted to welcome An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar to Bandon on Friday July 7th.

Senator Lombard said: ‘We took the opportunity to meet and chat with people going about their business in town on Friday morning and to talk to some businesses in Riverview Shopping Centre and on South Main Street. Being a Friday morning, we had to call to the Country Market and the Taoiseach was as charmed with the staff, the customers and the wonderful produce as everyone who visits the institution is.

'Before leaving Bandon, the Taoiseach met with representatives from Bandon Business Association where the ongoing TPREP works, parking and the Bandon Relief Road were just some of the items raised. Those present were particularly strong on the need for progress on the relief road which in some ways is the missing piece of the jigsaw following big investment in Bandon over the past decade including over €30m on crucial flood defences for the town.

'It was great to hear the enthusiasm and positivity from BBA about promoting and relaunching Bandon following the works and investment.’

Senator Lombard continued: ‘On Friday evening the Taoiseach called to Staunton Foods where we met with management and the board of Barryroe Co-op. The board and plant management are very impressive and have a dynamic vision to make the plant more efficient.

'They were keen to point out that the recent funding of €1.8m allocated to Staunton Foods under the capital Investment Scheme for the processing and marketing of agri products was very welcome and helpful with the plans to diversify from the UK to Asia markets. Stauntons is a significant employer locally and also a significant contributor nationally to the pork trade as the fourth biggest pork plant in the country. Thanks was expressed to plant manager Derek O’Driscoll and sales manager John O’Regan for accommodating the visit.

Senator Lombard concluded: ‘The Taoiseach ended his day in lovely Courtmacsherry where he visited the RNLI station and met with the crew of the Val Adnams on their return to the pier after a callout earlier in the afternoon.’