Tanker at Adrigole GAA pitch as water outages 'may continue'

FOLLOWING emergency repair works to the water supply system in Adrigole over the last few days, Irish Water says customers in the area may continue to experience a water outage while the reservoir levels recharge.

Irish Water’s regional operations lead Neil Smyth apologised for any inconvenience that the unplanned outage may have caused to customers since yesterday. 'While most customers should have their water back this morning, we have a tanker located at the Adrigole GAA ground for customers to come and collect water if required,' he said.

Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure. 'Please adhere to social distancing when queuing for water supplies,' he urged.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 at 1850 278 278 and see also Twitter @IWCare.

See also www.water.ie.