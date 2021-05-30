‘Take away the takeaway wrappers’ plead Cllrs

THE reopening of shops and the lifting of the travel restrictions might be good for morale and for business, but towns have never looked so filthy.

That’s according to Cllr Kevin Murphy (FG) who photographed the rubbish from takeaways that was strewn around the streets of Kinsale after an influx of visitors over a recent weekend.

Cllr Paul Hayes (Ind) also took photographs of chip wrappers and other rubbish that was dumped on Clonakilty’s main thoroughfare.

‘It was diabolical,’ Cllr Murphy said and suggested the Council should deal with the problem by putting staff on overtime to make sure the bins are regularly emptied over the weekends.

His FG colleague, Cllr Marie O’Sullivan suggested sending a letter to food business owners asking if they could send some of their staff out to collect their own rubbish, because most of it was takeaway wrappers.

‘More bins are not the solution,’ she surmised. She also suggested deploying the litter warden at the weekend.

Council official Mac Dara O h-Ici said the Council would see what can be done with the budget to make sure the towns are kept in a respectable condition. Divisional county manager Clodagh Henehan, acknowledged that the litter problem has got worse since the lifting of the travel restrictions.

She said that with more people eating on the street, the Council would work with food businesses to provide more waste bins.