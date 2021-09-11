Tadhg’s fundraisers will cover eight Air Ambulance missions

BUSINESSES and countless individuals banded together to raise €29,000 for the Irish Community Air Ambulance which will fund at least eight missions.

Their efforts were in memory of Tadhg Murphy, an apprentice plumber from Glengarriff, who lost his life in a car accident on the morning of August 3rd 2020.

Tadhg’s family organised a number of fundraisers during the August Bank Holiday weekend to thank the emergency services and mark his first anniversary. The events included a collection in Bantry town, a football match between Glengarriff and Adrigole, a sponsored walk and a raffle.

A cheque for €29,156 was presented to Mícheál Sheridan, CEO of the Irish Community Air Ambulance, Ireland’s first and only charity-funded HEMS Air Ambulance, at a small event in Glengarriff on Saturday.

Mícheál said, ‘I want to say a big thank you to the Harrington and Murphy families and the entire community in West Cork for raising such a significant amount of money. We’re not government funded so we rely on donations and fundraisers like this to bring hope to people in emergency situations. We’re called to the most serious incidents, often in rural and isolated locations like West Cork. Each mission costs approximately €3,500 which means that not only have you remembered a remarkable young man but you have also funded at least eight of our future missions.’

Tadhg’s family also sincerely thanked everyone who helped to make their fundraiser such a success.

‘From those who donated online or in person, played or attended the match, participated or supported the sponsored walk, to the businesses who sponsored fantastic raffle prizes and those who bought tickets.

‘A very special mention has to be given to the people who went above and beyond, Glengarriff and Adrigole GAA clubs, the Lions Club, and Stevie O’Sullivan, Bonane who did an amazing triathlon. Thank you all so much. The success of this fundraiser, in memory of Tadhg, is all down to this support. Tadhg was an apprentice plumber, a young, friendly, happy man who loved life and generally having the craic. He loved his family and his wide circle of friends. Tadhg was hardworking and had great plans for his life that was tragically cut short.

‘The fact that so much money was raised for such a worthy cause shows what an impact Tadhg had in his short life.’

The Irish Community Air Ambulance has responded to more than 1,000 incidents from its base in Rathcoole, north Cork since it was established in July 2019.

The charity heli-med service is staffed by Advanced Paramedics and EMTs from the National Ambulance Service. It brings patients to the hospital that best suits their life-saving needs.

The service is not government funded and relies solely on fundraising.