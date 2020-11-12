Syme to perform Living Room Recital

The acclaimed Beara-based pianist David Syme will be performing a ‘living room recital’ online at 7pm on Friday, November 13th.

David Syme was invited to perform following the success of his online concert for Culture Night 2020. It will be the second in a series of three live-streamed concerts that are being supported by Cork County Council.

The county mayor Cllr Mary Linehan Foley said the local authority recognises the value of art and music, and the impact it can have on a person’s sense of wellbeing.

Friday’s performance is part of the Council’s “ A Real Cork Christmas” campaign, which is aimed at lifting people’s spirits.

The story of how the pandemic put paid to David’s tour dates in the US and the Czech Republic and could force him to sell his beloved 120-year-old Steinway grand piano is well known. But there are hopes that a ‘Save David’s Piano’ GoFundMe page will spare him that loss.

After more than seven-months without a performance, this recital will mean as much to David as it will to his loyal followers here in West Cork.

The concert will be available on Cork County Council’s YouTube Channel from 7pm on November 13th.