Swimmers ‘in danger’ from some kite surfers at beach, claims councillor

SOME kite surfers using Garrylucas beach are putting swimmers in danger and it’s an accident waiting to happen, according to one local councillor.

Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) raised the issue at an online meeting of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District recently and said there needs to be more control of kite surfers using that beach.

‘Garrylucas is a swimming beach, while Garrettstown is a surfers’ beach, and some of these kite surfers aren’t adhering to the rules at all. They are using the entirety of the beach in close to the shore,’ said Cllr Coleman.

‘It’s just not safe for people swimming there and in particular children and I don’t believe they should be there. We have two beaches there.’

Cllr Coleman said that while kite surfers say they can’t work with surfers, he pointed out that they have no problem working with swimmers as they are cutting through them.

‘I don’t think we as a local authority should be facilitating this and I’d be proposing that Garrylucas beach should only be for swimmers and Garrettstown beach can be for people using equipment, whether that’s kite surfers or surfers.It’s a dangerous situation and it’s an accident waiting to happen.’

Meanwhile, Cllr Marie O’Sullivan (FG) called for the replacement of shoddy and tired tables and picnic benches at both beaches.

‘Someone tried to set fire to one of the tables recently and the area needs to be cleaned up as it encourages anti-social behaviour,’ said Cllr O’Sullivan.

‘They are old now and served their purpose for a long time but need to be replaced. They got great use last summer by families and we need to make them safe for families visiting again this summer when we come out of lockdown.’

Both Cllr Coleman and Cllr Kevin Murphy (FG) also supported her call for the replacement of the tables and picnic benches for this coming season.

Cllr Murphy said the seats at both beaches are in a ‘sorry state’ and added that the dunes at Garrylucas are in an appalling state and a plan of action is needed to restore the dunes.

Cllr Murphy also highlighted the problem of horses using the beach.

He said it is both illegal and dangerous and he has seen horseboxes parked up at Garrylucas on numerous occasions.

‘There are signs up saying it is illegal to have horses on the beach,’ said Cllr Murphy.