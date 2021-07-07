‘Swim and go’ policy at local beaches means ‘don’t mix’ in big groups

CORK lifeguards will be working full-time until the end of August, and for two weekends in September.

They will also be advising a ‘swim and go’ policy so that people don’t over-mix on the beaches.

Cork County Council has 39 full-time lifeguards, with a back-up team ready to support if required.

The service is now on duty full-time until the end of August and the first two weekends of September, with the last day of duty being September 12th.

The hours of duty are 10.30am-7pm daily with the red and yellow flag raised to indicate when they are on duty.

With Co Cork having 19% of the country’s coastline, lifeguards will be on duty on 12 Cork beaches, including Fountainstown, Inchydoney East and West, Owenahincha, The Warren, Tragumna and Barleycove beaches, and at the Old Head of Kinsale –Garrylucas and Garrettstown.

Despite the name of the Council’s ‘Swim and Go’ policy, a spokesperson reassured the public that it did not mean the traditional family beach day was a thing of the past.

‘Swim & Go refers to encouraging people not to gather in large groups with different households at beaches. It does not affect family days out at the beach,’ the spokesperson said.

It is also important that the public, especially children, are familiar with the flag system at the beach, the County Council has said.

A red over yellow flag means the lifeguards are on duty and swimmers are urged to swim between the red and yellow flags parallel to the shore, as this is the area that the lifeguards are patrolling.

A red flag indicates that swimming is not advised. Black & white chequered flags mark the area for surfing only.

Cork County Council’s Water Safety Office reminds the public to supervise children at all times on the sand and in the water, and to never use inflatable toys or beds on open water.

For more see www.watersafety.ie or Cork Co Co Beachguards on Facebook.