Swift response as Taylor tickets raise €3,500 for Kinsale charity

A GENEROUS donation of four coveted Taylor Swift tickets to Kinsale Youth Community Centre (KYCC) has generated €3,500 for the centre.

With tickets for her Dublin concerts last weekend like gold dust, a kind-hearted anonymous donor offered KYCC four standing tickets for her concert at the Aviva Stadium on the Saturday night.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Sean Kirschhofer, co-ordinator with KYCC at Market Lane, said it was fantastic and an unexpected surprise for them.

‘We got a call last Wednesday evening from the donor to say that they had four tickets for the concert on Saturday night and they were unable to attend,’ said Sean.

‘They wanted to donate the tickets to KYCC to help raise money or publicity for the centre. They left it to ourselves to decide what we would do with them.’

Sean decided to auction them on the centre’s own Facebook page and leave it up for a couple of hours but he had no idea the reaction it would receive.

‘The auction went live at 12pm last Thursday and closed at 6pm.

‘It was mad as the bids were flying in all day and at around 5.30pm someone came in with a €3,500 bid. We were gobsmacked that the tickets raised so much and it’s brilliant for our centre, which doesn’t get government funding,’ Sean said.

The money raised through the auction will help keep their services free for the youth of Kinsale.

Meanwhile, KYCC are hosting a fundraising clothes swap this Saturday July 6th at the Kinsale Temperance Hall from 11am to 4pm.

Entry is €10, or €5 with a bag of donated items. Only clean good quality clothes will be accepted. See Kinsale Youth Community Centre on Facebook.