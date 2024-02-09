Suspended sentence for man who has abstained from drugs since his arrest

A MAN who continues to fully engage with addiction treatment services has had a six-month prison sentence suspended for a two-year period.

Following a search at his home on August 20th 2020, the appellant Josh Lee of Apt 1, 4 Main Street, Bantry, handed over 70g of cannabis, Tupperware and a weighing scales.

At the district court hearing in Bantry in November 2021, the court presenter said almost €3,000 was found on the property, but gardaí were subsequently able to establish that €2,450 was obtained by legitimate means and she said the remaining €500 was seized.

At the time, the appellant admitted having the drug for the purpose of sale and supply and a six-month sentence was imposed.

Barrister Peter O’Flynn appeared at Bantry Circuit Court to appeal against the severity of the sentence.

In mitigation, he said his client co-operated with gardaí and made full admissions about selling cannabis to his friends.

‘He has not come to the attention of the gardaí since,’ Mr O’Flynn told the judge, and all of the urinalysis tests have shown no traces of any kind of drug in his system.

Judge Boyle noted that Josh Lee is abstaining from drugs and has ‘engaged positively’ in relation to a drugs treatment programme.

The judge suspended the six-month sentence on the condition that the appellant would enter into a bond to keep the peace for the next two years.