Supports to help repair storm-damaged farms

February 18th, 2025 3:45 PM

By Southern Star Team

Credit Unions are reminding farmers that if they need financial assistance following Storm Éowyn to please contact a local branch. (Photo: Shutterstock)

FARMERS whose infrastructure was damaged in the recent Storm Éowyn, which left a trail of destruction across the country, are reminded of financial support available from the credit union. 

‘With the storm now behind us, the focus shifts to repairing the damage and getting farms back on track,’ said Seamus Hogan, ceo of Macroom Credit Union. 

‘Credit unions pride themselves on standing by our members at all times, especially when they are facing difficulties. We are here to help,’ he added. 

Seamus explained that the Cultivate farm loan provides unsecured finance up to €75,000 for a wide range of uses, including building repairs.

‘Farming is tough enough without setbacks like Storm Éowyn. And these challenges are becoming more frequent. Macroom Credit Union is on the ground and understands these realities. If your farm has been hit by Storm Éowyn and you need financial assistance, please contact us. Or if you already have a Cultivate loan and you want to discuss your repayments because of damage caused by Storm Éowyn, please contact us without delay. We’re here to support farmers.’

