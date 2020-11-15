Support local businesses for ‘a Real Cork Christmas’

CORK County Council is encouraging citizens to celebrate ‘A Real Cork Christmas’ (ARCC) across West Cork in the run-up to December 25th.

‘ARCC’ is designed to bolster communities and businesses in Co Cork affected by the renewed restrictions necessary to prevent the further spread of Covid-19.

ARCC will incorporate a promotional campaign to support businesses who have been forced to trade through click-and-collect, phone-and-collect and online. With tens of millions of euro being spent in Cork before Christmas, the is encouraging citizens to consider the businesses near their home and to discover ‘The Sparkle on Your Doorstep’.

ARCC will invite schoolchildren in every fourth class in the county to design a special Christmas postcard to represent what A Real Cork Christmas means to them. The winning designs will be drawn from each of the county’s eight municipal districts, and will be sent far and wide during the month of December.

Other upcoming events include an opportunity for locals to safely celebrate as Christmas lights are officially turned on in every town and village. People are invited to light up a window in their home or business as Cork County Council lights its premises across the county at 7pm on Thursday November 12th, in a symbol of hope and solidarity.