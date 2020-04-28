Summer agricultural shows cancelled for 2020

‘WE realise that the loss of the shows for the summer will be tough for many, but it is the prudent step to take at this time,’ according to a statement from the Irish Shows Association, which has recommended to all its member shows not to run their shows or any public events until such time as the safety of their members and the general public can be ensured and restrictions on social distancing are lifted.

This, effectively, means that there won’t by any agricultural shows across the country this summer, which is another blow to rural communities and especially to all of the volunteers who give of their time organising such events. ‘We made the sacrifice in 2001 for Foot and Mouth and we came back. We will come back from this as well,’ the ISA statement promised.

The ISA added that these are unprecedented and difficult times for their members and for their sponsors. None of us could have anticipated the situation with Covid-19 and the repercussions this would have for society as a whole. It said it was also cognisant of the fact that many of its show volunteers are in vulnerable groups and that sponsors have been hit hard by the current situation. As a result of the cancellations, it will not be possible to run the various All-Ireland championship series for 2020.

ISA thanked the sponsors and host shows, and hopes to welcome all of these prestigious competitions back to its calendar for 2021.