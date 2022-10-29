Successful launch of third book for local publisher

SWEENEY & O’Donovan Book Publishers recently had the pleasure of launching their third book, Overload: a brother, a wake and a secret by West Cork author Lydia Little. The event was held at Schull Harbour Hotel on October 6th and was well attended by family and friends of Lydia’s in what was an intimate and enjoyable evening.

In Overload, Lydia tells the story of her extraordinary brother, Fergus O’Farrell (Interference), by bringing the reader through an intimately candid account of his wake and funeral – all the while carrying the secret of how he really died.

Fergus, who suffered from muscular dystrophy, was the charismatic voice of Interference, an iconic band on the Irish music scene. He wrote Gold, a song that featured in the Oscar winning film Once, starring his close friend Glen Hansard.

Steve Coogan, actor and comedian claims that Overload is: ‘a unique perspective on the life and death of Fergus O’Farrell, an original authentic poetic genius. His music will outlive us all.’

Actor Tara Flynn said: ‘Overload tells a story we feel we all know – that of grief and loss – in such detail and complexity that it is always compelling. It is an intimate after-party to which we’re all invited.’

Lydia is also the author of the boarding school series K-Girls, which has been optioned by Tri Moon Films for a television series.

Overload can be found at local bookshops or at www.sweeneyodonovan.ie.