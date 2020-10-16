Success for Access Credit Union at Cork Chamber awards

ACCESS Credit Union has produced an award-winning video campaign that raises awareness about the difficulties local businesses, sporting clubs and charitable organisations are facing as a result of the pandemic.

Cork Chamber presented Access Credit Union with the Best Use of Facebook award at its Digital Marketing Awards last week.

The 20 videos, which were produced in-house by Dominic Casey, the digital marketing manager at Access Credit Union, cover a range of subject matters – everything from the closure of some businesses, to charities struggling to fund the resources they need to finance their activities.

Some of the videos are emotional in their handling of the devastating economic consequences of the pandemic, but there are uplifting moments too when viewing the amazing work being carried out by organisations like the Skibbereen and Schull Meals on Wheels services.

The videos – which can be viewed on the Access Credit Union Facebook page – have struck a chord with viewers.

‘People say not only can they identify with the struggles but also with the resilience needed to stay the course,’ said a spokesperson.

'Almost 50,000 people have watched the videos that detail the pressures some businesses are under, as well as a broad appeal to the people of West Cork to shop local.’

These viewers have responded in kind by helping to shore up the local economy.

The award, sponsored by Click Dimensions, was made in recognition of the high quality and community value of the videos.

Elma Casey, chief executive of Access Credit Union, said: ‘We are delighted with the award, and proud to be a source of information and practical support at this time.’

Access Credit Union is progressive and growing, serving over 27,000 members. As a not-for-profit financial cooperative, it is owned by its members.

Access Credit Union has branches in Skibbereen, Schull & Bandon.