Strong objection to Bandon casino

AN online petition against plans to open a casino in Bandon has already collected over 1,300 signatures in just a few short days since it was set up by a former county councillor.

Leeside Leisure Centre Ltd is seeking planning permission from Cork County Council to open a gaming/amusements arcade complex at the former Stables Bar in the town.

Speaking to The Southern Star, former Fianna Fáil Councillor Sean O’Donovan said a gambling arcade is something that Bandon doesn’t need.

‘I was surprised to hear of the plans as I didn’t think the business would be here in the town. There has been a huge reaction since I set up the petition last Saturday which I didn’t expect. It’s very obvious people in Bandon do not want this in the town,’ said Sean.

‘We do need investment and new businesses in the town, but a casino is not welcome in that regard, especially in such a central spot, and wouldn’t be good for the image of the town.’

As a former county councillor, he says he was invited to a number of Gamblers Anonymous meetings and heard the horrific stories from people of what they lost and how their lives spiralled downhill due to gambling.

‘Bandon just doesn’t need this and I’ve had lot of people contacting me too on the issue and asking how they can object to the planning application.’

One signature on the petition said that ‘Bandon needs many things, but not this’ while another person said they don’t want families to suffer from the horrible knock-on effects of gambling in Bandon.

Other commentators have said a casino is the last thing Bandon needs, and more should be done to get a swimming pool and cinema being

constructed.

In the planing documents, it is stated that the development will transform a vacant unit into a complex ‘which will add diversity to the existing uses permitted in the town centre’, and transform a vacant building into use again.

Meanwhile, a public meeting is due to be held in Bandon on the scheme on Tuesday, May 6th at 8pm.

A decision is due by Cork County Council by June 11th this year.