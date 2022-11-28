Strike at Whiddy oil terminal to commence on Tuesday December 13th

SIPTU members have today served notice of strike action at Zenith Energy Bantry Bay Terminals Limited, located on Whiddy Island.

The strike, which will commence at 8am on Tuesday December 13th, is as a result of a dispute concerning compulsory redundancies at the energy company.

'A ballot for strike action was supported unanimously by our members,' said SIPTU sector organiser Willie Noone.'

'This action,' he added, 'results from the decision of the company to dismiss workers with long service on Wednesday, November 30th, while planning to employ contractors on an ongoing basis to do their work.'

