Strict visitor restrictions implemented across hospital group

Strict visitor restrictions have been introduced with immediate effect across the South/ South West Hospital Group due to infection control concerns after a patient at Cork University Hospital contracted the Covid-19 virus last night.

The hospitals where these restrictions have been implemented are as follows:

Cork University Hospital;

Cork University Maternity Hospital;

University Hospital Kerry;

University Hospital Waterford;

South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital

Mercy University Hospital

Bantry General Hospital;

Mallow General Hospital;

This is in the interest of patient care and in order to prevent the spread of infection. Anyone with any queries about visiting times or visiting a particular hospital should ring the respective hospital directly.

'We regret any inconvenience caused to patients and relatives by these necessary measures,' says group management. 'All infection control measures are in place and every effort is being made by each hospital to manage and contain the spread of infection.'

Management at the South/South West Hospital Group have requested that where appropriate the public contact their GP/Out of Hours service in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to presenting to Emergency Departments if their needs are not urgent.