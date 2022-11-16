News

Strength through the grief

November 16th, 2022 10:10 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

IT is hard to believe it is already over a month since the horrific tragedy at Creeslough in Donegal. On October 7th, a Friday afternoon, ten people were taken from their families and friends when they unwittingly found themselves at the centre of an explosion on the forecourt of the Apple Green service station in north west Donegal.

At the weekend the little community in one of the country’s most beautiful, if remote, locations, asked that they be left alone to continue to grieve, outside the glare of the media.

Having been at the centre of global attention for several days after the cruel and freakish event, it is very understandable.

 ‘How has the event changed the people of Creeslough?’ was one of the most common headlines in media outlets covering the story this week.

Journalists did not need to visit to get the answer, because it was in the original plea of those people. They have become bound together, like they never imagined they would need to, and united in grief. The little village has become one strong, resilient, voice.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

News

1 hour ago

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: €450 worth of book vouchers to be won; Lives put at risk over ambulance wait times; Bandon and Macroom get €12m windfall; Tributes paid to Vicky Phelan; Man O’War beach alert; New Kinsale bus route launched; West Cork woman pens ‘The Gay Bible’; Skibb’s Anais going for kayaking gold; Innishannon’s Crowley shines for Ireland; Newcestown U21A final against Ibane; Interview with Haven hero Rachel Whelton; Fastnet Rally’s 40th anniversary celebrations

Recommended

News

1 hour ago

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: €450 worth of book vouchers to be won; Lives put at risk over ambulance wait times; Bandon and Macroom get €12m windfall; Tributes paid to Vicky Phelan; Man O’War beach alert; New Kinsale bus route launched; West Cork woman pens ‘The Gay Bible’; Skibb’s Anais going for kayaking gold; Innishannon’s Crowley shines for Ireland; Newcestown U21A final against Ibane; Interview with Haven hero Rachel Whelton; Fastnet Rally’s 40th anniversary celebrations

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.