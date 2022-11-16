Strength through the grief

IT is hard to believe it is already over a month since the horrific tragedy at Creeslough in Donegal. On October 7th, a Friday afternoon, ten people were taken from their families and friends when they unwittingly found themselves at the centre of an explosion on the forecourt of the Apple Green service station in north west Donegal.

At the weekend the little community in one of the country’s most beautiful, if remote, locations, asked that they be left alone to continue to grieve, outside the glare of the media.

Having been at the centre of global attention for several days after the cruel and freakish event, it is very understandable.

‘How has the event changed the people of Creeslough?’ was one of the most common headlines in media outlets covering the story this week.

Journalists did not need to visit to get the answer, because it was in the original plea of those people. They have become bound together, like they never imagined they would need to, and united in grief. The little village has become one strong, resilient, voice.