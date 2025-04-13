Street feast kicking off this weekend in Kinsale

THE Kinsale Food Tours Street Feast will kick off on Saturday April 12th from 1pm to 4pm along the streets of Kinsale, and its set to be the biggest one yet with over 30 stalls taking part this year.

Kinsale Street Feast has become one of the highlights of the Kinsale calendar in recent years and has grown year-on-year over the last ten years to a fabulous day out for everyone.

With balloon artists, live music and stalls dotted all over the town, and a good weather forecast for the weekend, Kinsale will be alive with food and fun this Saturday. The annual festival is a collaboration of local businesses organised by Kinsale Good Food Circle and Kinsale Chamber and is open to all local businesses to participate from professional chefs showing off their incredible skills that Kinsale is known for, to cookie stands, ice cream stands and a selection of food styles from all over the world.

There is no cover charge access to the event and it is free to roam the streets of Kinsale and soak up the atmosphere, live music and fun. Each stand charges at the stand for their products. For more details visit www.kinsale.ie