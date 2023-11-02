Stranger’s bank card used to buy cigarettes

A MAN who found a bank card in a Clonakilty supermarket ended up using it to buy bottles of brandy, some groceries, and tobacco.

Vasile Iancu (31) 40 Pearse Steet, Clonakilty pleaded guilty at Clonakilty District Court to five theft charges arising from that incident.

Insp Roisín O’Dea told Judge James McNulty that on May 3rd a bank card belonging to Neal Doran was found by the defendant in Scally’s SuperValu in Clonakilty.

Mr Iancu then used it on four occasions to purchase goods in a Centra store to the total value of €138.45 over two days which included two bottles of brandy, groceries, and tobacco.

‘CCTV footage was examined which identified him as the man who was using the bank card. When he was interviewed he made full admissions and has no previous convictions,’ said Insp O’Dea.

Judge McNulty remarked that the defendant probably thought he got lucky on finding the bank card but it was a big mistake.

Solicitor Conrad Murphy said his client, who is originally from Romania and has been living here for two years, had €150 in court to pay back Mr Doran.

‘He admits he shouldn’t have done it and it was a significant error of judgement. It was more opportunistic than anything else. He could have tapped multiple times but he didn’t,’ said Mr Murphy. ‘He has a good work ethic and this is his first offence.’

Insp O’Dea said it was Mr Doran who was out of pocket due to the thefts and not the supermarket and said he has been put through a lot of trouble.

Judge McNulty convicted and fined the defendant a total of €200 on two of the five theft charges and took into consideration the other three theft charges.

He also directed him to pay €300 to Mr Doran to compensate him for the loss and inconvenience.