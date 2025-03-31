Stranded walker rescued by Kinsale RNLI

A STRANDED walker needed the help of Kinsale RNLI on Sunday evening after getting cut off by the tide at Dock Beach.

A member of the public raised the alarm after spotting the stranded person, and the Irish Coast Guard requested Kinsale RNLI to launch.

The inshore lifeboat helmed by Nick Searls and with Jim Grennan, Eoin Keyes and John Walley onboard, immediately made its way to the scene at 6.18pm, in what were good weather conditions.

On arrival, the volunteer crew proceeded to transfer the walker on to the lifeboat and bring them safely back to shore.

Speaking following the call out, Kevin Gould, Kinsale RNLI lifeboat operations manager said: ‘We would like to commend the member of the public who raised the alarm when they observed the walker in difficulty, and we were glad to be able to assist.

‘As we approach the Easter period and begin to enjoy the longer evenings and better weather, we would remind everyone planning a trip to sea or near the coast to go prepared.

'Always check the weather and tides in advance to be alert to the risk of becoming stranded. Tell someone where you are going and what time you will be back. Carry a reliable means of raising the alarm and should you get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.’