Storm Jocelyn to arrive hot on the heels of Isha

A YELLOW wind warning has been issued by Met Éireann ahead of the approach of Storm Jocelyn, which will be the second storm to hit Ireland in less than a week.

The wind warning comes into effect in West Cork from 5pm tomorrow until 2am on Wednesday morning.

Met Éireann is warning of very strong and gusty southwest to west winds, with the potential impacts including large coastal waves with wave overtopping, difficult travelling conditions and debris and loose objects could be displaced.

The warning for West Cork comes amidst a wider weather warning for the entire country on Tuesday, with an orange warning issued for Donegal, Mayo and Galway.

Storm Jocelyn will be the second to hit Ireland in less than a week, following Storm Isha which battered the country and caused many travel disruptions at Irish airports.

Power outages caused by Storm Isha were reported across West Cork on Sunday evening.

ESB Networks reported outages in areas including Bantry, Skibbereen, Kilcrohane, Beal na Bláth, while earlier outages affected areas around Eyeries and Faunkill.

50 ESB customers remain without power in Ballydehob this morning.

Dublin Airport reported 148 flight cancellations yesterday, while many inbound flights were diverted to other airports following unsuccessful attempts to land in strong winds. 29 flights have been cancelled this morning.

Ten flights were cancelled in Cork Airport yesterday, and both airports are warning of the potential for further delays as thousands of people rebook flights.