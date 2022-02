Cork is one of seven counties to have been issued with a Status Orange wind warning for Friday when Storm Eunice is set to land.

Met Éireann issued the warnings for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Galway and Wexford saying the storm will bring severe and potentially damaging winds, with gusts of up to 130km/h.

The warnings will be in place from 5am on Friday to 11am on Friday.