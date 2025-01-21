Storm Éowyn set to hit West Cork

MET Éireann has issued an advisory for West Cork warning of 'very strong to gale force winds' as Storm Éowyn, a deepening low-pressure system is set to track across Ireland.

The storm carries with it the potential for damaging wind gusts and disruption in places. According to Met, transitory falls of sleet and snow are also a possibility, especially in West and North-West counties.

The Storm Éowyn advisory is in place from 11.19am on Tuesday, January 21st until midnight on Saturday, January 25th.

Check back here for updates.