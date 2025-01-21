Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

Storm Éowyn set to hit West Cork

January 21st, 2025 11:36 AM

By Southern Star Team

Storm Éowyn set to hit West Cork Image

Share this article

MET Éireann has issued an advisory for West Cork warning of 'very strong to gale force winds' as Storm Éowyn, a deepening low-pressure system is set to track across Ireland.

The storm carries with it the potential for damaging wind gusts and disruption in places. According to Met, transitory falls of sleet and snow are also a possibility, especially in West and North-West counties.

The Storm Éowyn advisory is in place from 11.19am on Tuesday, January 21st until midnight on Saturday, January 25th.

Check back here for updates.

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Share this article

Recommended